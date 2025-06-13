The Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. They came into the game down 2-1 in the series after an embarrassing defeat in Sunrise on Monday. Then, Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period of Game 4. The Oilers pulled off an incredible comeback, with Leon Draisaitl ending it in overtime. It's the first time since 1919 that a road team won a Stanley Cup Final game after trailing by three goals, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski

“With their 5-4 overtime win on Thursday night, Edmonton became the first road team in Stanley Cup Final history to rally from a deficit of at least three goals and win since the Montreal Canadiens rallied to defeat the Seattle Metropolitans in overtime in 1919,” Wyshynski wrote.

“I think that once again it tells you that our group never quits,” Draisaitl told the media, per Wyshynski. “I think we believe that no matter how bad it is, if we get over that hump of adversity we’re going to keep pushing, we’re going to keep coming, we’re going to keep coming and eventually it’ll break. You don’t want to be in these situations too many times, but when they happen, I think we’re great at it.”

It has been a postseason full of comebacks for the Oilers, in both games and series. They trailed the first-round series 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings before winning four straight games. They were about to lose Game 2 to the Panthers in regulation before the latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history. Then, they took a 4-3 lead in regulation on Thursday. Sam Reinhart's late goal did not stop them from finishing this comeback.

The Oilers and Panthers are tied through four games of the Stanley Cup Final. Game 5 in Edmonton is on Saturday night at 8:00.