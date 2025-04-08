The Edmonton Oilers are getting some bad news. Edmonton is losing forward Trent Frederic to an ankle injury, per NHL Trade Rumors. Frederic lasted just seven minutes of ice time in his first team game before getting hurt.

Frederic was acquired at the NHL's trade deadline. He had waited 14 games to make his Oilers debut. He finally got on the ice for an Oilers game against the Los Angeles Kings.

“It doesn't appear to be serious. I don't have an update on timing at all, nor will I speculate.. But it does not appear to be serious,” Oilers general manager Stan Bowman said.

That is good news for Oilers fans. There is concern though about Frederic moving forward. This season, Frederic has been bothered by his ankle. He is nursing a sprain that seems to have flared up again for him.

Frederic previously played for the Boston Bruins.

The Oilers have big plans for Trent Frederic

The Oilers are hoping Frederic will help them get back to the Stanley Cup. Edmonton reached the final last season, before bowing to the Florida Panthers.

This year, Frederic has 15 points. He scored eight goals for the Bruins, before he was dealt away from that club. Frederic has 55 career goals, all with Boston.

The forward's new team plans to rest their new acquisition as much as they can.

“We feel he'll be fine and be ready for the playoffs, but an immediate return is not going to happen,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

The Oilers are third in the Western Conference's Pacific Division this season. Edmonton has posted 93 points, with only Las Vegas and Los Angeles ahead of them. The Oilers have lost two in a row though, and hope to finish the season on a stronger note.

Edmonton next plays the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.