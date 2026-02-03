The Edmonton Oilers have two more games until the Olympic break. Their captain, Connor McDavid, will be playing for Team Canada. Canada is a favorite to take home gold at the games, something McDavid is looking forward to. As he prepares for his first Olympic Games, McDavid penned a letter to fans on The Player's Tribune, reflecting on his career, his chance to play for Canada, and his commitment to Edmonton.

“I don’t want to play golf. I don’t want to sit by the pool. I don’t want to be in the Bahamas. I don’t need a break, or a fresh start. I just want to be in Edmonton, playing hockey. I want to get back there again, whatever it takes. If that sounds like a robot, then I guess I’m a robot. But I see it differently. It doesn’t feel like work to me. It’s just the game that I love. Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been the same feeling…. It’s like every time you step onto a fresh sheet of ice, even if it’s at 5 o’clock in the morning, you’re just so excited for that Zamboni to come off and for that barn door to swing open so you can hop out onto the ice,” McDavid wrote about his love of hockey and his love for the Oilers.

McDavid was the number one overall selection of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Oilers. He broke into the NHL that season, playing in 45 games in 2015-16. Since then, McDavid has put up 100 or more points in eight of nine full seasons and is on pace to do it once again this year. He has also played in 96 playoff games for the Oilers, bringing them to the Stanley Cup Finals twice. Still, he has yet to lift the cup.

The 29-year old now gets a chance to go after Olympic Gold. He won gold with Canada at the World Championships in 2016 and would do so again at the Four Nations Face-Off in 2025.

“Every day is another chance, another opportunity to choose better. I really cannot wait for these Olympics. I’ll be bringing everything I’ve learned to Italy to represent my country. I’ve waited a long time to say that. I don’t think it will really hit me until I get over there. I was on the U17s the first time I wore a Canada jersey, and I’ve dreamt of this moment ever since. Pulling on that sweater, being in a room with the different generations of great players — Sid and Nate and Celebrini and all those guys. It’s such an honor, really,” McDavid continued.

McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini, and the rest of Team Canada will open group play on February 12, facing Czechia. Meanwhile, McDavid is also looking to lead Edmonton to another Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are 28-20-8 on the year, sitting in second in the Pacific Division. They return to the ice on Wednesday, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.