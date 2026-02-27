The Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 8-1 on Friday night, picking up their first win since the Olympic restart. Connor McDavid picked up two points in the Oilers' seven-goal win, moving to 100 on the season. According to NHL.com's Dan Greenspan, McDavid now has six consecutive 100-point seasons, putting him in elite territory.

“McDavid, who reached the mark for the sixth straight season, ranks third in League history in 100-point seasons, behind Wayne Gretzky (15) and Mario Lemieux (10),” Greenspan wrote.

McDavid reached 105 points in the 56-game 2020-21 season, which started this ridiculous stretch. He finished just three points shy of 100 in 64 games before the 2019-20 season was cut short. Had he reached triple digits that season, the 100-point streak would currently be 10 seasons. In contrast, the New Jersey Devils have not had a 100-point scorer in the 50-year history of the club.

Article Continues Below

McDavid is joining groups in Oilers and NHL history that no one thought possible. Even though he was one of the most hyped prospects in decades, he has surpassed expectations on every level. He has five Art Ross Trophies for most points, one Rocket Richard Trophy for most goals, three Hart Trophies as regular-season MVP, and a Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. His two-point night against the Kings increased his lead atop the 2025-26 points leaderboard.

The cloud hanging over McDavid's head is the inability to win “The Big Game.” Losses in consecutive Stanley Cup Finals, paired with an overtime loss in the Olympic Gold Medal game, have that storyline running rampant again. His performances have not necessarily been the reason for his team's losses, as evidenced by the Conn Smythe and his Olympic MVP.

But McDavid and the Oilers are hungry for a title, and a third consecutive Stanley Cup Final berth could bring the end of that conversation. Regular-season brilliance is there for McDavid, but can he finally get his ring?