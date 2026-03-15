The start of the new NFL League Year is always a chaotic carousel of cash, but down in Duval County, the 2026 free agency frenzy felt more like a quiet surrender. The Jacksonville Jaguars entered this offseason fresh off a 13-4 campaign and an AFC South title in 2025, boasting a roster that finally looked equipped to make a sustained push in a loaded conference. Yet, as the first wave of free agency crashed against the shores of the league, the Jaguars were curiously, and detrimentally, passive.

When you look at the ledger of arrivals and departures, the reality becomes glaringly obvious. The biggest mistake the Jaguars made in Week 1 of 2026 NFL free agency wasn’t a single bloated contract; it was allowing a slew of their top homegrown and acquired talents to walk out the door without securing anywhere near enough value on the open market to replace them.

The Mass Exodus of Duval’s Core

To understand the magnitude of Jacksonville’s miscalculation, you have to look at the sheer volume of high-level production that just packed its bags. You don’t win 13 games by accident, and the core players responsible for that success were suddenly deemed expendable by the front office.

First, the offensive engine stalled out. Travis Etienne Jr., the heartbeat of the Jaguars' rushing attack and a vital dual-threat safety valve for Trevor Lawrence, agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. Instead of paying the premium to keep a dynamic playmaker in his prime, Jacksonville let him walk.

Source: Former Jaguars RB Travis Etienne will be signing with the New Orleans Saints. He’s from Louisiana and it was important for him to be near home. pic.twitter.com/fDFkejvqe5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Then came the defensive defections. Star linebacker Devin Lloyd, a cornerstone of their front seven who secured a massive three-year, $45 million bag from the Carolina Panthers. Greg Newsome II, a crucial trade acquisition who solidified the secondary during their 2025 run, departed for a one-year, $10 million deal with the New York Giants. Even beloved rotational leader and reliable safety Andrew Wingard took off for the Arizona Cardinals.

That is an alarming amount of snaps, tackles, and yardage exiting the building in a 48-hour window. Letting one star walk to manage the salary cap is a necessary evil in today’s NFL. Letting three defensive starters and your RB1 leave while your franchise quarterback is squarely in his championship window is a dangerous roll of the dice.

Underwhelming Market Returns

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If a front office allows premium talent to leave, the expectation is that they have an aggressive contingency plan ready to execute. General Manager James Gladstone’s plan, however, left a lot to be desired.

While their former stars were busy holding up new jerseys in different cities, the Jaguars’ front office was shopping in the bargain bin. Their marquee outside acquisition in Week 1? Former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. on a two-year, $10 million deal. Rodriguez is a physical, bruising runner who brings familiarity with Head Coach Liam Coen’s system, but he is not a one-for-one replacement for the explosive Etienne. Pairing Rodriguez with second-year back Bhayshul Tuten feels like a committee approach born out of financial necessity rather than a strategic masterstroke.

Beyond that, the Jaguars largely settled for re-signing their own depth pieces. Bringing back linebacker Dennis Gardeck (two years, $6.5 million), tight end Quintin Morris, and cornerback Montaric Brown keeps the floor somewhat stable, but none of these moves raise the ceiling. Jacksonville executed cap gymnastics—restructuring the contracts of Jakobi Meyers and punter Logan Cooke to clear over $6 million—but instead of using those funds to take a swing at available difference-makers, they sat on their hands while their division rivals retooled.

The Hidden Cost of the “Comp Pick” Game

Gladstone defended the team’s passive approach by pointing toward the future. By letting Etienne, Lloyd, Newsome, and Wingard sign lucrative deals elsewhere without offsetting those moves with major external signings, the Jaguars are perfectly positioned to harvest a rich crop of compensatory draft picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

But herein lies the fatal flaw in their logic: **the Jaguars are treating a Super Bowl window like a rebuilding phase.** Trevor Lawrence is playing on a $275 million mega-extension. Josh Hines-Allen is eating up a massive chunk of the cap. You don't punt on acquiring impact veterans today to hoard Day 2 and Day 3 draft picks that won't see the field until 2027. The AFC is an absolute gauntlet. You cannot expect to repeat as division champions when your roster is objectively worse in March than it was in January.

Jacksonville sacrificed the present for the future, severely underestimating the immediate void left by their departing stars. Relying on committee running backs and internal promotions to replace elite production is a gamble that could easily derail their 2026 season before it even kicks off.