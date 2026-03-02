The Edmonton Oilers have been trying to find ways to improve their team before the trade deadline, and it sounds like they could be close to landing a key player from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“Hearing talks are intensifying for Edmonton to acquire Connor Murphy from Chicago,” Friedman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Later on, it was confirmed that the trade was happening.

“Hearing Connor Murphy moves to Edmonton for a second round pick, with half of his $4.4 M cap hit being retained by the Blackhawks,” Mark Spector of Sportsnet wrote on X.

Murphy has heard his name in trade rumors, and it may be a tough spot for him to be in, as he's the longest tenured Blackhawks player. Though he would want to stay with the team, joining a contender is also intriguing for him as well.

“I would like to be here. I would like to also play in the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs. It's kind of mixed emotion. That's why this time is so hard, having that feeling tearing you both ways. It's not an easy answer either way,” Murphy said via NHL.com.

“It's an odd thing, the potential to get traded to a team that's in that spot. I've been so focused for nine years on wanting to make the playoffs here and wanting to play our best and grow as a team, be a better leader and teammate to help push it along. It's a funny situation. It's just interesting how the business side can change and pull you to a different direction,” Murphy continued.

Murphy is joining a team that is currently third in the Pacific Division and has had success over the past few seasons. It would be a great move for both Murphy and the Oilers, and it will be interesting to see how he fits with the team.