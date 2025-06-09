The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are tied after two games of the Stanley Cup Final. The series shifts to Florida, and both teams are dealing with some injuries. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not practice with the Oilers on Sunday, causing some concern from the fans. TSN's Chris Johnston is at the morning skate and says that the forward did participate.

After Sunday's practice, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told NHL.com's Tracey Myers, “We think (he’ll be available). We’ll play it by ear.” He then confirmed he would be a game-time decision. Even though it is an optional skate, Nugent-Hopkins' participation is a positive for the Oilers, who have gotten some great performances from the former first-overall pick this postseason.

From Game 3 of the first round to Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, Nugent-Hopkins had 18 points in 13 games. In that stretch, the Oilers went 11-2 to rip through the West and get back to the Stanley Cup Final. He was held off the scoresheet in the final game against the Stars and so far in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers are already missing Zach Hyman, likely for the entire Stanley Cup Final. He had surgery after leaving Game 4 of the West Final with an apparent wrist injury. With Hyman out, Nugent-Hopkins is vital to their offensive output and physicality. Despite not having Hyman, they believe they have the depth to beat the Panthers. Nugent-Hopkins is a big reason why.

While the Stanley Cup Final is far from over, the momentum has swung to the Panthers after Game 2. The Oilers had a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead, but fell short in double overtime. Brad Marchand tied the series and brought the Panthers back home, where they won Game 7 against these Oilers last year. Can they recreate the magic in Game 3?

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Monday at 8:00 p.m.