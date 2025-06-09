The Florida Panthers gutted out an instant classic on Friday to tie the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece, but even in defeat, Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid continued to mystify the defending champions and hockey fans around the world. The 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy recipient tallied three assists in the 5-4 double overtime loss, displaying his sublime playmaking skills en route to a history-making performance.

One of those apples was particularly exquisite. Just ask Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Regardless of how this series shakes out, the two former No. 1 overall draft picks will forever be linked by an eye-popping highlight. McDavid weaved in and out, skating past captain Aleksander Barkov before completely bewildering Ekblad with an absurd toe drag.

While fans, and surely the veteran himself, were still processing the splendid sequence, Leon Draisaitl was celebrating the go-ahead goal that McDavid gift-wrapped for him in the opening period. Ekblad still does not have a specific explanation for the wizardry that took place inside Rogers Place, other than to simply chalk it up to No. 97's endlessly awe-inspiring greatness.

“He's got multiple options,” Ekblad said when asked about the challenges one faces defending the Oilers superstar, per the BarDown X account. “You're trying to block a shot, You're trying to block a low pass, backdoor pass and a walk-on-water toe drag. So, yeah, McJesus.”

Panthers got the job done despite McDavid's brilliance

The last part of Aaron Ekblad's response says everything. The NHL is running out of words to describe the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner's peerless prowess. He constantly flummoxes defensemen with a potent combination of speed, amazing instincts and boundless vision. The result is an ongoing legacy that will stand next to the best of all-time once he decides to hang up his skates.

And yet, the Panthers found a way to survive Connor McDavid last year and in an epic Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Crucial trade deadline acquisition Brad Marchand scored the game-winner on a breakaway, which followed a huge shorthanded goal in the second period. The Cats are now heading back home to Sunrise with the series split they needed. With its collective strength and invaluable depth, this squad believes it has the formula to survive a true skating savant.

McDavid will keep digging into his bag of tricks as he and the Oilers try to avenge last year's Stanley Cup shortcoming. Florida will look to combat the top player by being the top team, yet again. Game 3 gets underway on Monday at approximately 8 p.m. ET.