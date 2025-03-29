In 2022-23, Edmonton Oilers star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enjoyed a career season offensively. The former No. 1 overall pick played all 82 games that year. And in those 82 games, he shattered previously established career highs with 37 goals and 104 points. Unfortunately, it appears that season was a significant outlier.

To be fair, this isn't entirely unsurprising. Nugent-Hopkins is one of the more reliable forwards on his team. However, he had never reached the 70-point mark in a single season prior to 2022-23. Let alone the 100-point mark he suddenly found himself at.

Perhaps his drop in offensive production is not all that shocking. The surprise factor is certainly up for debate. What isn't debatable, though, is the dramatic fall Nugent-Hopkins has experienced. The Oilers forward has gone from 104 points in 2022-23, to 67 last year, and now to just 48 through 71 games in 2024-25.

“When you get 100 points, things offensively were like no other year and it's not that it's luck, but you need things to go well and you need them to go well consistently,” Nugent-Hopkins said of his offensive decline, via NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “To me, last year I thought I needed to bear down a little bit, shoot the puck a little bit more, and this year I've had that mindset.

“I've hit some snags throughout, but as long as I can affect the game positively, I'm happy and my teammates understand that I'm trying and we're all working for the same goal here.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is still valuable to Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins may not be putting up 100 points anymore. And it's unfortunate to say that he may not reach that level again. In saying this he is still an important member of this team. “Nuge” is a reliable penalty killer, for instance. He can play down the middle or on the left wing. And his overall defensive game is rather strong. Contributing in all of these areas has helped the Oilers star remain positive.

“I'm fortunate I can touch the game in different aspects,” Nugent-Hopkins said, via Van Diest, “get out there on the kill on the power (play) and try to impact the game in a positive way, whether defensively or just being steady out there. You can definitely focus on other aspects and dial into the little things.

“Usually when you focus on that and not worry about the results, just kind of stay process-based, that's when things start to turn usually.”

The Oilers currently own a record of 41-26-5, good for 87 points and third in the Pacific Division. Edmonton made the Stanley Cup Final in 2024, and hope to return in 2025. In the more immediate future, they turn their focus to Saturday night when they take on their heated rival Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta.