Edmonton Oilers executive Stan Bowman thinks a specific point in this Stanley Cup Playoffs energized his team. Bowman says Game 3 of the team's series against the Los Angeles Kings set off his club.

The Kings were leading that series 2-0 heading into Game 3, and the Oilers seemed a breath away from imploding.

“No question, there were some tense moments there,” Oilers general manager Bowman said, per The Athletic. “We were trailing in the series, trailing in the game. You know, going down 3-0 (in a series) is never a good story. But I’m an optimistic guy, so until we lose that game, I’m still hopeful. But of course it’s concerning. Things can change in a moment.”

Things certainly changed. The Oilers exploded for seven total goals in Game 3, including a slew in just a matter of seconds with the game slipping away for Edmonton.

Following that win, the Oilers went on a tear. Edmonton took control of the Kings series and won it in six games.

“With our team, we needed that sort of moment to turn and to gain that momentum,” Bowman said. “And then once that happens, I feel like your confidence goes up a little bit, and you just start playing a little bit better. But even the next game was a really tough game. I think once we won that Game 4, then I felt like, ‘OK.’ And we played an excellent Game 5 in L.A.”

Edmonton also went on to make quick work of Las Vegas, defeating the Golden Knights in five games. The Oilers now are in the Western Conference final against the Dallas Stars, and lead it 2-1.

The Oilers are using their goaltenders to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Not only have the Oilers found their groove on offense, they are also playing excellent defense. Edmonton goaltender Stuart Skinner tied a franchise record this postseason, with three shutout performances.

Skinner has a chance to break the record, if he can put together just one more postseason game without allowing any goals. Bowman points to that Game 3 contest against Los Angeles, as a reason why his goalie is doing so well.

“Sometimes, it just takes a moment in time to shift the momentum for your team, and the belief you can get things done,” Bowman added. “Once that happens, your confidence grows.”

Bowman is in his first season working with the Oilers, as the team's executive vice president of hockey operations. He previously worked in Chicago with the Blackhawks.

Edmonton and Dallas play Game 4 of the Western Conference final on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8:00 ET.