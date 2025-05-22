The Edmonton Oilers thought they had their old goaltender back when Stuart Skinner recorded back-to-back shutouts in the second round. A red-hot goaltender combined with the Oilers' depth scoring surge was a recipe for plenty of success. It went well again in Game 1 against the Dallas Stars until the third period, when Skinner allowed four consecutive goals. The Oilers' loss was a tough pill to swallow for their starting goaltender.

“We let down our guard for five or six minutes, got into some penalty trouble,” Skinner said. “They were coming out hot, momentum kind of shifted for them in that moment, and obviously it bit us.”

The Stars scored three powerplay goals in the first six minutes of the third period, while the Oilers took three consecutive stick penalties. The team lost its composure for a seven-minute stretch, which cost them a solid effort through two periods. Considering Dallas' high-octane offense, Edmonton must stay out of the penalty box, regardless of Skinner's form.

“It's a tough pill to swallow,” Skinner said. “You just can't be doing that, especially at playoff time, especially against a team like this. They know how to score goals.”

The Oilers won Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars last year, but then dropped the following two games. It isn't the end of the world to lose Game 1, as they would go on to win last year's series in six games. Edmonton also lost Games 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round, but rallied to win the series.

Oilers must rely on Stuart Skinner

The Oilers must rely on Skinner for at least the next few games. He could lose the starting job again if he continues to struggle, but it doesn't look like Calvin Pickard will return in time for Game 2. Bleacher Report reported on social media that he will miss the start of the Western Conference Final but could return later in the series.

If Edmonton plans to return to Pickard, they have to hope Skinner can at least win a game or two before he is ready. It'd be a difficult position to put Pickard in if the Oilers are down late in the series. Regardless, the Oilers have bounced back before in these playoffs, and they'll need to do it again in Game 2 on Friday.