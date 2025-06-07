The Edmonton Oilers are trying to take command of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. After winning a 4-3 epic in overtime in Game 1, the Oilers have a 3-2 lead at the end of an action-packed first period in Game 2 at home on Friday night.

While the Oilers will be thrilled with how they played on the offensive end in the first period of Game 2, it wasn't without its scares. Late in the period, goaltender Stuart Skinner appeared to be shaken up after a collision with Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Ekholm pushes Bennett into Skinner. Skinner kicks out his right leg and trips Bennett. Penalty on Bennett.

Thankfully for the Oilers, Skinner was able to pop up after a minute and gingerly skate it off before staying in the game.

The play resulted in a goaltender interference call on Bennett despite the fact that it looked like he was pushed into Skinner by Mattias Ekholm, which will be a controversial talking point coming out of this one.

The Oilers wasted no time capitalizing on the controversial call, as Connor McDavid used a nasty move to get into the slot before whipping a perfect pass to Leon Draisaitl for the goal to put the Oilers back in the lead. That goal stemmed all of the momentum that the Panthers had gotten from a Seth Jones goal just moments earlier, so the penalty proved to be a big pivot point in the game.

Skinner has been very good for the most part in these playoffs, playing well above his usual level to help the Oilers get within three wins of lifting the Stanley Cup. He has three shutouts including multiple stellar performances against the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars, so Oilers fans will be relieved that he was able to stay in the game.

Skinner hasn't gotten off to the hottest start in the Cup Final, but he has shown in these playoffs that he has a short memory and can rebound from bad periods and bad games. If he can find that form that he had earlier in the playoffs, the Oilers will feel great about their chances to get some revenge on the Panthers and win the title this season.