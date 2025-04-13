Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner will be starting Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed. Skinner didn't play in the last eight games due to a concussion suffered in a March 26 game vs. the Dallas Stars.

Skinner was available in a backup role for the Oilers' 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday, but now he returns to his normal starting gig.

“It's gonna be a good test for me, kind of get me rolling again, get some rhythm back in my game,” Skinner said before his return.

Stuart Skinner has been Edmonton's primary goalie for the last three seasons. The 26-year-old enjoyed arguably the best campaign of his career in 2023-24 when the Oilers made it to the Stanley Cup Final, though they fell just short in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Skinner's numbers have dipped a bit this season, though, with his goals against average going from 2.62 to 2.91 and his save percentage dropping from .905 to .894. He has a record of 24-18-4 after going 36-16-5 last season.

Edmonton went 5-3-0 with Skinner out of the lineup and Calvin Pickard getting the bulk of the starts. Pickard has enjoyed a strong season as the backup, going 22-9-1 with a 2.61 goals against average and .902 save percentage.

The Oilers are 46-28-5 this season, good for 97 points and third in the Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference. Injuries have been an issue for Edmonton, especially of late, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl also missing time. McDavid recently returned from a nearly three-week absence and put up seven assists over his first two games back, but Draisaitl remains out of the lineup. Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman are also dealing with injuries, with Ekholm's Sunday injury update not looking too promising as the playoffs approach.

If the Oilers are going to make another Stanley Cup run, they need to get healthier. Stuart Skinner's return is a good sign at least, and he'll be treated to a matchup against the league-best Jets in his first game back.