Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid returned from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury on Wednesday and recorded three assists in the team's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers captain spoke on his return and the overall effort of the team to get a win while dealing with some absences.

“Obviously it was a difficult situation for our group as a whole,” Connor McDavid said, via Derek Van Diest of NHL.com. “Guys coming in and out of the lineup, sick, hurt whatever it is, short numbers so we go with five ‘D.' It was a gutsy effort by them and it was kind of a crazy day for our group not knowing who is going and whatnot. I was just happy to get in there.”

The Oilers had six regular skaters out against the Blues. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was out with an illness while defenseman Jake Walman was out for undisclosed reasons. Those two joined Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (ankle), Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) and Stuart Skinner (head) as players to miss the game, while John Klingbert was placed on long-term injury reserve before the game as well.

In the game against the Blues, the Oilers had to play with five defensemen. Despite that, there was plenty of fire, with Corey Perry igniting a brawl. McDavid said he felt like it was a good opportunity to try to return because he was not taking anyone's spot, and he could have sat out if he felt bad early on in the game.

“I wasn't taking anyone's spot, and I thought it was an opportunity,” McDavid said, via Van Diest. “If it was no good, you go out, take a couple of shifts and if it's no good you come out. I wasn't taking anyone's spot and obviously, I felt good and there were no problems.”

Edmonton has not yet clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are closing in. The Oilers' next game will be on Friday at home against the San Jose Sharks, then there are three games left against the Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and Sharks again to close out the regular season. In the meantime, Edmonton will hope to get as healthy as possible before the first round of the playoffs.