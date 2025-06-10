Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is revealing that star Leon Draisaitl spoke up in the locker room, following the team's loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Draisaitl got shut out in points, as the Oilers got rocked 6-1 by Florida.

“Yeah, it was a little quiet, obviously, at first because we obviously got it handed to us,” Skinner said of the post-game vibes, per The Athletic. “But I think after that, Leo gave us some really good words of wisdom, gave us some motivation, and we know what we have to do and we’re still talking a lot.”

Skinner said Draisaitl's leadership led other players to start speaking up as well.

“Actually, just before I came out here, there’s a lot of conversations going on just on how we got to just show up better,” Skinner added.

The Oilers lost their second consecutive game in the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Florida leads 2-1 in the series, with the Oilers needing to turn the ship around.

Stuart Skinner struggled in Game 3 for the Oilers

Edmonton played one of their worst games of the season on Monday. Skinner got shellacked in net by the Panthers, who scored five goals against him. Skinner was pulled from the game following his disastrous performance.

The goalie felt like his team played into Florida's hands.

“Right away, I thought we ended up playing what Florida kind of wanted: just a little bit of a track meet, a little bit of grinding, lots of penalties. It was just penalty chaos tonight,” Skinner said after the loss, per ESPN.

Draisaitl and Connor McDavid both had bad games for Edmonton. Neither player posted a point. That is usually not the recipe for success for this Oilers club, who is in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

“I thought we got away from our game,” Oilers captain McDavid said. “Part of that it's due to chasing it a little bit. Part of that is obviously a credit to them. They played well. You find yourself in a hole, you're going to do some uncharacteristic things, and I thought we got away from our game a little bit there.”

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is Thursday in Florida.