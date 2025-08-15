Nick Brooks returned to practice with Texas football this week after last week’s injury scare, giving the Longhorns a major boost. The timing is crucial as Texas football prepare for a high-stakes opener against Ohio State.

His return is a significant lift for the team and its fans. Brooks is expected to play a key role in protecting quarterback Arch Manning as the much-anticipated Manning era begins. This positive update gives the Longhorns renewed confidence and fresh optimism. It arrives at the perfect time before their opener and the challenges of the new season.

Nick Brooks had to leave the first preseason scrimmage due to what appeared to be a right leg injury. That raised concerns not only about his health. It also highlighted issues with the depth of the Longhorns' offensive line, especially with another tackle, Andre Cojoe, already sidelined for the season.

Fortunately, head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the good news: “Both practiced all day today and were great. So nothing serious.”

This update made it clear that Brooks is back to full participation and ready to anchor the line throughout training camp and into Week 1.

For Texas football, having Nick Brooks available is a timely win. Protecting Arch Manning remains paramount. Manning, while showing flashes of brilliance, still has work ahead to fine-tune his game. Brooks helps shore up protection on the right side of the line, especially given his potential as a top-tier blocker.

Fans and analysts alike have been watching Brooks with interest. A four-star recruit in the 2025 class, Brooks was ranked 335th nationally and 24th among offensive tackles. He offers rare promise along a line that lacks depth at the tackle position and could become a fixture for years to come.

In the broader context of Texas football, this update brings renewed optimism. The Longhorns, with Nick Brooks back at practice, are preparing for a big opener against Ohio State with Arch Manning under center. His return allows Texas to breathe easier about protecting its young leader as the Manning era officially kicks off.