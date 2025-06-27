The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins ahead of the trade deadline, and they're keeping the 27-year-old around for the long haul. The Oilers signed Frederic to an eight-year contract extension on Friday, with a $3.85 million AAV, as first reported by TSN hockey insider Darren Dreger.

The contract will keep the St. Louis, Missouri native in Alberta until he's 35-years-old. After the extension, the Oilers have approximately $12.35 million in cap space to work with.

It's been rumored since the middle of June that Frederic would re-sign in Edmonton, and the Oilers were able to keep the cap hit down by extending the length to eight years. Frederic was selected 29th overall by the Bruins in the 2016 NHL Draft, and played his entire career in Beantown before being traded in early March.

He managed 15 points in 57 games with the Bruins in 2024-25, and played just one game for the Oilers in the regular season after dealing with an injury during the campaign.

Frederic returned in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, playing 22 games as the Oilers marched all the way to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. He chipped in a goal and four points in that span as Edmonton was defeated once again by the Florida Panthers — this time in six games.

The Oilers will need to clear out more cap space as they prepare to sign star defenseman and restricted free agent Evan Bouchard. That AAV should be in the $10 million range, while Connor McDavid will also need a new contract after the 2025-26 season, which can be signed as soon as July 1.

Edmonton already traded Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks, recouping his $5.125 million cap hit in the process while getting a fourth-round draft selection from the Canucks. It's widely expected that Viktor Arvidsson will also be moved this summer, along with his $4 million salary.

The Oilers are also in the market for a goaltender, and could be one of the top suitors for Anaheim Ducks' John Gibson. The front office has already been busy in the short time since the Stanley Cup Final ended, and that figures to continue in earnest between now and training camp.

Frederic should be a key depth piece for the Oil as they look to make a couple more deep runs in the prime of superstars Bouchard, McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.