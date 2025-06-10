The Edmonton Oilers had a rough Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Then, things seemed to get worse on Tuesday. Oilers player Ryan Nugent-Hopkins wasn't seen at the team practice Tuesday, per The Athletic.

Nugent-Hopkins has been hurt. He is dealing with an undisclosed injury that left him out of practices ahead of Game 3 of the series. Nugent-Hopkins did play in Game 3, but had just one shot on goal.

The Oilers bowed to Florida 6-1 on Monday night, to fall behind 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final series. Florida has now won two in a row in the series.

It appears that Nugent-Hopkins is still dealing with whatever has been bothering him. Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final is on Thursday in Florida. Time will tell if the forward can go in that contest.

“He’s a been a top player for us for a long time and he’s been amazing throughout the whole playoff run,” Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak said, per NHL.com.

This year's Stanley Cup Final is a rematch from last year. Florida needs just two more victories now to repeat as National Hockey League champions.

The Oilers are almost in a must-win situation for Game 4

Article Continues Below

The Oilers looked bad in Game 3, as goalie Stuart Skinner allowed five goals. Skinner was pulled from the game in the third period.

Not only did Edmonton look poor on defense, but the team committed a slew of penalties. Evander Kane had a whopping 16 penalty minutes, and bemoaned the officiating afterward.

There were also problems on offense. Oilers captain Connor McDavid and star winger Leon Draisaitl finished the contest without a point. McDavid emphasized the importance of his club needing to get back on track in the next contest.

“Game 4 is a really big game,” McDavid said, per ESPN. “It's a big swing game.”

The Oilers clearly hope that Nugent-Hopkins can get back on the ice for that swing game.