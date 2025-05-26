The Edmonton Oilers won Game 3 over a short-handed Dallas Stars team in the 2025 Western Conference Finals. Edmonton picked things up in the third period, scoring three goals in the third period. They skated away with a 6-1 victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, thanks in part due to the efforts of Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman.

McDavid scored twice in Game 3 to help Edmonton win this contest. Hyman also scored twice while adding an assist against the Stars. It was a massive return to goal-scoring form for both forwards. Especially for McDavid, who has not scored as much this postseason as he did last year. Hyman took time to put the NHL on notice after Game 3.

“I think people forget he’s a 60-goal scorer,” Hyman said, via NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. “I mean, he’s probably an underrated goal scorer. He makes the right play, whether it’s a pass or a goal, right? Best player in the world, And when he has an opportunity to shoot it, and he shoots it, there’s a good chance it goes in.”

Oilers, Connor McDavid find ways to win games

The Oilers weren't entirely happy with their performance on Sunday. They felt they allowed too many chances early in the game and were grateful for goalie Stuart Skinner. After the game, the team emphasised the need to win games in a variety of different ways, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“You have to win games different ways,” McDavid said, via Zeisberger. “You’ve got to have dominant nights, you’ve got to have nights where maybe your goalie is better than theirs, and you’ve got to have nights where your special teams just gets it done… Got to find different ways to win games in different ways, and obviously we did it again tonight.”

The Oilers are two wins away from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. There is still work to be done, but this is certainly a confident group. Edmonton and the Stars take to the ice on Tuesday night for Game 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.