The Dallas Stars lost forward Roope Hintz to injury in Game 2 of the 2025 Western Conference Finals. Hintz was slashed by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse during the contest. Despite briefly taking warmups, Hintz did not skate for the Stars during their 6-1 loss in Game 3 against the Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dallas is down 2-1 in this series against Edmonton, and will need all the help they can get. However, it does not appear as if Hintz is an option the team can expect in the short term. Head coach Pete DeBoer discussed his injury on Sunday evening. He admitted the Stars forward was not close to making an appearance in Game 3.

“He tried to warm up, but no. He wasn't close,” DeBoer told reporters after the game, via Sportsnet. “If he was close, he probably would have played.”

Stars' Pete DeBoer credits depth amid Roope Hintz injury

The Stars needed to make some lineup changes without Hintz in the lineup. Forward Oscar Back drew into the lineup as a result of this injury. The rookie played a touch shy of 13 minutes in Game 3, but he did not record a single shot on goal. While the score was lopsided, DeBoer credited his team for the work they put in despite the changes.

“(In terms of) adjustments, you're without your No. 1 centre,” DeBoer said, via Sportsnet. “Gave our guys credit, they didn't mail it in. They showed up and worked.”

At this time, Hintz is listed as day-to-day. DeBoer made no mention of his outlook for Game 4. However, a day-to-day designation certainly leaves the possibility open. At the same time, the fact that he wasn't close to playing in Game 3 leaves his status in doubt.

The Stars are in need of a bit of a spark. But it appears as if that spark is going to need to come from somewhere in the existing lineup. The Oilers and Stars take the ice on Tuesday night for Game 4 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.