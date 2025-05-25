The Edmonton Oilers entered Game 3 with some momentum after a massive shutout victory in Game 2. The Dallas Stars had something to play for, though, and would not roll over quietly. These teams once again played a close game, at least until the third period. Connor McDavid and his Oilers pulled away to claim a 6-1 victory at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The Oilers now have a 2-1 series lead after the Stars claimed Game 1 in comeback fashion. Edmonton took control of the game by the third period. However, there were some rough patches for this team. McDavid admitted as much when discussing his immediate thoughts after the game.

“I thought it was a bit wonky, actually. I thought (goalie Stuart Skinner) held us in, I thought we gave up too many chances, especially early on. But we found a way to get a lead. Obviously built on in the third. We'll take the win and move on,” the Oilers captain told Sportsnet's Gene Principe on Sunday.

Connor McDavid thanks Oilers fans after Game 3

The Oilers received a lot of momentum from their home fans on Sunday. The Rogers Place crowd made themselves known early and often during this contest. And they certainly provided their boys a spark on the ice in this Game 3 win over the Stars. McDavid acknowledged Oilers faithful after the win, as well.

“There's not a better rink in the NHL. It's so special to play here. These fans, come playoff time, they bring the energy. Such a fun building to play in,” McDavid told Principe after the Oilers' crucial Game 3 win over the Stars.

Edmonton still has work to do in order to return to the Stanley Cup Final. However, this win gives them a ton of confidence heading into Game 4. They can push the Stars to the brink of elimination on Tuesday night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.