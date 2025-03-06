The biggest question mark for the Edmonton Oilers, just like it was last season, is their goaltending. Right now, the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard isn't striking fear into the hearts of their opponents and could very well prove to be their undoing in their quest for a repeat berth in the Stanley Cup Final.

And while the Oilers have been linked to goalies like John Gibson, among other names, it doesn't appear as though a deal will materialize.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman apparently doesn't have plans to make a goaltending upgrade. Moreover, he doesn't view it as a priority ahead of the postseason, as explained by NHL Insider Pierre Lebrun on TSN.

“Listen, the priority is (defense),” LeBrun said. “They've been spending all day looking at the D market. But the other thing, what's important for that organization is in some ways is to make sure the emotion is out of this. They're in a bad way right now, they're playing their worst hockey of the season. And this is a time – really dangerous, 48 hours out to make a trade that you regret. And I think Stan Bowman is trying to keep his cool, and I think he will.”

“Yes, they need a defenseman. But even though a lot of people want to see him go trade for a goalie, I don't believe that's a priority for the organization.”

The Oilers, who have lost five of their last six games, will host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Rogers Place; puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.

The Oilers may roll forward with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard

Can the Oilers make a repeat run to the Stanley Cup Final with the tandem of Skinner and Pickard? Consider this – both goaltenders have a save percentage below the .900 mark.

Skinner, who has had the bulk of the starts for Edmonton this season, has gone 20-15-4 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. While he helped Edmonton advance to within one win of their first championship since 1990, his performances in net weren't exactly iconic.

Pickard was pulled in his most recent appearance after allowing four first-period goals against the Anaheim Ducks; he has a record of 15-7 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

The results of what transpires weeks and months from now will go a long way in determining whether Bowman was right not to pull the trigger on a move to upgrade his team's goaltending during this precious window of contention with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the roster.