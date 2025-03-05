The Edmonton Oilers hope to return to the Stanley Cup Finals this season, but they'll have to be creative to improve their team at the NHL Trade Deadline. The Oilers lack salary cap space, and some injuries keep them handcuffed. Evander Kane has been out with various ailments since the start of the season, but the Oilers need to consider keeping enough cap space open to insert him if he returns in the regular season.

Edmonton now has another possible long-term injured reserve option after acquiring Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Frederic suffered a lower-body injury recently, and there are no guarantees he will be ready for the playoffs. Putting Frederic on LTIR won't free up much space, as the New Jersey Devils retained 50% of his salary as a third party.

It's a difficult time for the Oilers, as they require a shot in the arm after their recent 3-6-1 stretch over their past ten games. However, the salary cap situation is hindering Stan Bowman and the front office from making any significant moves. They'll likely need to move out some big salaries to improve the team elsewhere, but it won't be easy.

The Oilers aren't in a terrible spot, as they are four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division. The hope is that Connor McDavid will break out of his funk and return to good form, and it's hard to bet against him doing that. The question for Bowman is what will constitute a successful trade deadline with the salary cap situation the Oilers are dealing with.

Oilers shedding salary at trade deadline is dream scenario

It might sound counterproductive as the Oilers hope to contend for the Stanley Cup. However, Edmonton must free up some cap space to make a more significant move, starting with Evander Kane's contract situation. They don't have the space to activate Kane, so their next move could be to trade him if he returns in the regular season.

Kane isn't the only player who must go if they want to improve the roster. Edmonton made two additions in the offseason, bringing in Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner to improve the offensive depth. The moves have been busts, and the Oilers could look to move their contracts. It would free up nearly $7 million in space, and Edmonton has some internal options that can fill that void.

Matthew Savoie has been a revelation since being recalled from the American Hockey League, while Vasily Podkolzin has also spent time in the top six. The Oilers would be in the same position as last year if they traded Skinner and Arvidsson, but it's unclear whether they would be much of a help in the postseason anyway.

The argument is that Arvidsson is a player you can win with in the postseason. He didn't have much of an impact with the Los Angeles Kings in the past few postseasons, but Edmonton saw firsthand that he can be a force when the games get tougher. If they don't want to give up on Arvidsson, shedding Skinner's contract would be a slight help.

It would be a nightmare if Edmonton didn't add goaltending depth

Are people overreacting when they say that Stuart Skinner isn't able to lead the Oilers back to the finals? He did a fine job last year, not winning games for the team but doing enough to get them there. After all, you don't have to be the best goaltender on earth to go to the finals every year; the only requirement is to be better than the guy you're looking across from at the other end of the ice.

Skinner did that in three out of four series last season, thanks in part to having two of the best offensive players in the world on his team. In some of those series, Edmonton had their backs against the wall, and they may not want to play with fire again.

The tandem's stats have also gotten worse since last season. Calvin Pickard has been the better of the two, with Skinner owning a .898 save percentage and a 2.87 goals-against average. The Oilers don't necessarily have to find a new No. 1 goaltender at the deadline, but they might wonder why they never if they decide to stick with their current tandem.

It'll be difficult to find a number 1, but a goaltender like John Gibson might be available for the right price. Another name to circle is Jordan Binnington, who just won the Four Nations Faceoff with McDavid. The dream scenario of shedding salary cap will have to happen before a move like that, but it's something the Oilers will have to consider.

Edmonton could persevere without a new goaltender, and the nightmare scenario might never come to fruition. However, if the Oilers fail to deliver a Stanley Cup to McDavid and Leon Draisaitl because of poor goaltending, management will have failed catastrophically.