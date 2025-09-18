The future of Connor McDavid has taken over the news cycle in the NHL this offseason as he enters the final year of his contract with the Edmonton Oilers. After losing in the Stanley Cup Final in two consecutive seasons to the Florida Panthers, questions continue to surround McDavid's future in Edmonton as he still remains unsigned past 2026.

At the moment, it looks likely that the three-time Hart Trophy winner will play out the final year of his deal without an extension and could become a free agent next summer for what would be some of the biggest sweepstakes in the history of major team sports. However, McDavid could get to play next to a young star this season that could keep him around.

Matt Savoie could get a look next to McDavid in training camp this fall and may make it onto his line when the regular season gets underway, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

“With a solid showing in rookie games, expectation is Matt Savoie will be given every opportunity to earn a top six role with #Oilers in camp,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “If Connor McDavid has questions about Edmonton’s future, he may personally get a long look at Savoie or Ike Howard on his line in camp.”

Article Continues Below

If McDavid forms an effective pairing with Savoie and the two start tearing it up in the regular season, it could influence him to re-sign with the Oilers either during the season or next summer.

Regardless of who is on his line, the Oilers' ability to compete for championships both next season and into the future will surely be what determines whether McDavid will want to return or not. Edmonton has the ability to make McDavid the highest-paid player in the league, as do many other teams, so that should not be an issue.

However, if he feels like he can go somewhere else with a better chance to win a Stanley Cup, he may pursue that path instead of sticking around.