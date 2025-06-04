Brad Marchand has been a phenomenal addition to the Florida Panthers in their pursuit of another Stanley Cup. While he's looking to help the Cats win another championship, the veteran is also a free agent this summer.

Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year deal that he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2016, and the belief is he'll fetch a contract in the ballpark of $8 million, which is a pay raise from his current deal.

Via Chris Johnston of The Athletic:

“Multiple league sources said they believe that Brad Marchand will command as much as $8 million on his next contract, which means he’s in line for a nice raise on the $6.125 million he’d been earning on the eight-year extension he signed with the Bruins in 2016,” Johnston wrote.

Since coming over to the Panthers in a trade deadline blockbuster, Marchand has proven his worth. The 37-year-old has produced 14 points in 17 playoff games, and he continued to haunt the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as well.

Florida GM Bill Zito had nothing but good things to say about Marchand:

“There’s no secrets as to what he is as a player, as a competitor,” Zito said. “Getting to know him a little bit more (as) a human, he’s more special than I could have imagined on that front. As a teammate and as a character human. From that standpoint, it’s like frosting on the cake.”

While he may be the newest player on the roster, Marchand is also the oldest player in Paul Maurice's squad. His experience, toughness, and production on both ends of the ice, however, are irreplaceable. It would be very surprising if the Panthers didn't try to run it back with Marchand and keep him around. Regardless, he's going to have a lot of interest in the open market. Either way, he will be getting paid handsomely.