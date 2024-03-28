The Florida Panthers are one of the best teams in the NHL and look like a legitimate contender again after making a Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup last season. A big reason for their success in 2023-24 is veteran Sam Reinhart, who is enjoying a career year.

It couldn't come at a better time for the Canadian, who becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer. A plethora of teams will surely be looking to sign Reinhart and while the Panthers haven't engaged in talks with their superstar quite yet, they're in contact about the possibility of a new deal to keep him in Florida.

Via insider Darren Dreger:

“They are not negotiating yet, but there's been good dialogue between management of the Panthers and the Reinhart camp.There's appreciation for the fit there both from Sam Reinhart's position, and from the position of (GM) Bill Zito and the Panthers… Florida most definitely will take a run (at re-signing him).”

Reinhart having fantastic season

The Panthers are second in the heavily competitive Atlantic Division with an impressive 46-21-5 record, which puts them just two points behind the Boston Bruins at 97. Although Florida is in a bit of a slump as of late, Reinhart continues to do his part. He leads the team with 84 points, including 51 goals and 33 assists. He's already surpassed his career-best in points and in goals by a mile. Reinhart scored 33 in 2021-22. With a handful of games still left, he may very well get to the 60-goal mark.

There's no doubt the Panthers appreciate Reinhart, who will be key in a potential run back to the Cup. But, it remains to be seen if they will be able to pay him what he deserves. The market was set at a high bar when Elias Petersson and William Nylander both got extensions of around $11.5 million per season.

For what it's worth, Reinhart is finishing up a deal that pays him $6.5 million per year. I don't think Reinhart is worthy of $11.5 million quite yet, but he's definitely in the ballpark of $10 million.

Reinhart was the second overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2014 and spent seven years there before coming over to the Panthers, where he's really found his best. The 28-year-old had 82 points in his debut campaign in Florida before tallying 67 last season.

Scoring 51 goals is one thing, but Sam Reinhart also leads the NHL in power-play goals with 27. In fact, he's also just the second Panthers player ever to surpass 50 goals, joining the legendary Pavel Bure.

“It’s pretty cool,” Reinhart said of the milestone in a postgame interview on Bally Sports Florida, via The Miami Herald. “That’s obviously a number I’ve never really thought about. [I’m] certainly the recipient of being put in some very good positions this year, playing with some really good players, so it’s been fun.”

Florida is 4-5-1 in their last 10 outings and will likely enter the NHL Playoffs as a No. 2 seed. Sam Reinhart has four points in his previous two contests. He could end up being the most pursued free agent in the 2024 class.