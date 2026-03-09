The Las Vegas Raiders have proven that they are not afraid to make some big moves this offseason. Las Vegas traded away Maxx Crosby over the weekend, adding two first-round picks to fuel their rebuild. They made another splash in free agency on Monday, agreeing to sign Tyler Linderbaum to a massive three-year contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained how that signing will impact third-year interior offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

“The Raiders plan to play Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard after the acquisition of Tyler Linderbaum,” Fowler wrote. “They don’t plan to trade him.”

This is great news for Raiders fans who want the team to rebuild their offensive line this offseason.

Powers-Johnson is a versatile interior lineman who can play both center and guard. He is a talented player who will be even better playing next to Linderbaum.

Las Vegas now has three excellent offensive linemen between Linderbaum, Powers-Johnson, and left tackle Kolton Miller. There is a clear path to the Raiders having one of the league's best offensive lines if they can upgrade at right tackle and left guard.

Fans should not expect the Raiders to slow down anytime soon.

The entire NFL assumes that Las Vegas will select QB Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Adding Linderbaum immediately makes Las Vegas a more ideal landing spot for the soon-to-be rookie quarterback.

The Raiders also have a superstar running back in Ashton Jeanty who could benefit from larger running lanes.

Las Vegas gained the 14th overall pick in the draft in the Crosby trade. It is fair to wonder if they will use that pick on an offensive lineman, now that they've proven how much of a priority the o-line is.

In other free agency news, the Raiders signed former Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor to a three-year contract worth $35 million.

Raiders fans should stay tuned for more additions over the next few weeks of NFL free agency.