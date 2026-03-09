The Chicago Bears apparently made their linebacking corps a point of focus as NFL free agency got underway.

After re-signing breakout player D'Marco Jackson earlier today, the Bears have reportedly agreed to a deal with Devin Bush. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cited Bush's agent Drew Rosenhaus, the former Cleveland Browns linebacker has come to an agreement with Chicago on a three-year, $30 million contract, which has $21 million guaranteed.

Bush began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him 10th overall back in 2019. He spent four years in Pittsburgh before playing the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks and then landing with the Browns. In Cleveland, Bush had the comeback season he needed; he recorded new career highs in tackles (125), sacks (2.0), interceptions (3), touchdowns (2), and forced fumbles (2). He had been playing on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Browns.

Bush's reported signing comes just days after the Bears officially released Tremaine Edmunds in order to save $15 million in cap space. Chicago has quickly used that money and then some on Jackson, who emerged as a starting linebacker late in the season, Super Bowl-winning safety Coby Bryant, free-agent defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, and now, Bush.

It should come as no surprise that the Bears have been aggressive in free agency, as they are coming off one of the most successful seasons for the franchise this century. In Ben Johnson's first year as head coach and Caleb Williams' second year in the NFL, Chicago won 11 games, the NFC North, and a playoff game, a trifecta of achievements that the Bears last pulled off in 2010.

In addition to the various signings they've made, Chicago also executed a trade involving D.J. Moore, whom the Bears sent to the Buffalo Bills with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a second-rounder. Moore, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension with Chicago in less than two years ago, is set to make $24.5 million this and next season. By trading him, the Bears saved about $16.5 million.