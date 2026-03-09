The Indianapolis Colts were able to retain Alec Pierce on a new $116 million contract extension. However, that meant Indianapolis was also forced to trade away fellow receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pat McAfee, an avid Colts fan, couldn't believe his eyes once he saw the Pittman news. In fact, he might've even forgot he was on television, as he screamed f**k live on the air, via the Pat McAfee Show.

OH NOOOO BREAKING NEWS: The Indianapolis Colts are trading Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NrlNRbXDjK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 9, 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired Pittman for a late-round pick swap, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Once the deal is official, the Steelers will then sign the wide receiver to a new three-year, $59 million extension.

Giving so much money to Pierce, the Colts were unwilling to hand out another expensive extension to Pittman. Especially with quarterback Daniel Jones' free agency future up in the air. Indianapolis will likely look for cheaper receiving options to pair with Pierce. But it's clear the now-extended receiver is the top dog in the team's passing attack.

As for Pittman, his time with the Colts ends after six years with the franchise. He was originally selected by Indianapolis in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over 95 total games, the receiver made 485 grabs for 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns. He's coming off of a 80 catch, 784 yard and seven touchdown performance in now his last season with the Colts.

McAfee will like having Pierce in Indianapolis' offense for at least the next four years. But he knows how much Pittman meant to the team and the city. While it may have been a necessary move, the Colts – and likely ESPN – will hope the team's decisions moving forward don't draw an expletive from McAfee.