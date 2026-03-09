The Cleveland Browns are making a strong move on this early-window free agency Monday. The Browns have signed offensive lineman Zion Johnson to a three-year contract, according to Adam Schefter. The deal is worth $49.5 million, including $32.4 million guaranteed.

Johnson leaves the Chargers after playing above-average football since his rookie season. The Boston College product debuted in 2022 and has played both left and right guard with the Bolts. Johnson was better in the running game compared to his passing protection, but he will be a great addition to the Browns' offensive line. His PFF Grade was 57.0, 53rd among 81 guards last season.

The Bolts' offensive line was supposed to be very good last season, but it ended up being one of the worst statistical defenses of all time. Both Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt went down for the season, and the Chargers had to plug and fill all season long. The only consistent part of the unit was Zion Johnson. The Browns should expect him on the field every game, making a few open gaps for the running backs. Johnson can play all three interior lineman spots.

Johnson played left guard last season and will likely remain at that spot with the Browns. Joel Bitonio is likely to depart now as he is a pending free agent. Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic are also free agents. The Browns, just as the Chargers will, may see three new interior offensive linemen protecting either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson next season. Cleveland traded for Tytus Howard last week to be the new right tackle. Things are looking positive for that unit.