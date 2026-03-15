The worst kept secret in football is the Las Vegas Raiders selecting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with their No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the Raiders are still considering all their options when it comes to quarterback.

One move would be to bring in a veteran as either a bridge or straight backup option to Mendoza. He would be able to fill in when necessary and serve as a key mentor for the rookie. In terms of quarterbacks who can serve in the role, Joe Flacco has been mentioned as a potential Raiders option, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, h/t Yagya Bhargava of The Big Lead.

“Joe Flacco, who’s been around, has started a lot of games. He is available. He is weighing options right now,” Fowler said. “Speaking of Vegas, I’m told that that is an option for him, that they would have interest in potentially bringing him along, as a backup/bridge, if Fernando Mendoza needs to sit a little bit, assuming they draft him, which they will.”

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Flacco is searching for an opportunity to compete for a starting role in free agency. If the Raiders plan to build their franchise around Mendoza, he may not get that long-term shot. But if Las Vegas wants to ease the rookie in, Flacco would lead a much steadier ship than their 2025 options. Furthermore, he would be able to usher in Mendoza to the NFL.

The Raiders won't be the only team in on Flacco. If another franchise offers a real shot to start in 2025, he may prefer that option. But at the very least, it's clear that Las Vegas has interest in adding a veteran quarterback. Not only is the room currently barren, but the franchise understands the pressure Mendoza will be under once finally drafted.

Perhaps a Flacco addition could relieve some of it.