The Florida Panthers are entirely focused on the team heading into the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, but there is still some individual love to go around. Star forward Aleksander Barkov was named the Selke Trophy winner as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Barkov didn't win the award in any normal way. He was surprised with the trophy by kids from the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

After the heartwarming moment, Barkov spoke about what it means to him, via the NHL in a post on social media.

“I thought it was going to be a photo we took together, but they brought the trophies in there,” Barkov said. “It was amazing and I'm really thankful for everyone involved.”

Barkov has now won the Selke Trophy in two consecutive seasons and three times overall, so it's clear that he is one of, if not the best defensive forward in hockey. That has been on full display this postseason as he and the Panthers chase their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

Of course, Barkov is more than capable of getting it done on the offensive end as well. He has 17 points in 17 playoff games so far this postseason, including six goals and 11 assists. He came up with the decisive play in the Panthers' Game 5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, setting up Carter Verhaeghe with an incredible assist on what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

The Panthers will need Barkov to continue playing at his best on both ends of the ice if they want to knock off the Oilers for the second consecutive year. Not only will Barkov be relied on to generate consistent offense for this Panthers squad, but he will be needed on defense to help contain the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

If Barkov can deliver and be one of the best players on the ice, like he has been for most of these playoffs, the Panthers have a great chance of lifting the trophy again. However, if he falls short, the Oilers will have every opportunity to get their revenge.