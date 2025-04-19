Although Florida Panthers winger Aleksander Barkov was hit with a discouraging injury update, his mentality hasn't wavered in the slightest.

After the Panthers finished with a 47-31-4 record, they underperformed compared to last season. However, Barkov isn't concerned about last season to this season.

He's relishing the opportunity to be in the postseason, according to Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald.

“The best time to be a hockey player,” Barkov said, “is starting now. We’re really happy about this opportunity again to be in the playoffs and battle for something big again.”

The beauty of the playoffs is that everyone has the same record. Every team starts with a 0-0 record, and so do the Panthers.

Luckily, though, the franchise has experience with being under the brightest lights. For instance, the Panthers won the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Aleksander Barkov has Panthers fans hyped

A statement like that is sure to pump up the Panthers fanbase. After all, the team won the 2024 Stanley Cup Final after a back-and-forth contest with the Edmonton Oilers.

Barkov himself was a major part of Florida's win. He won the Selke Trophy last year and took that momentum into the NHL playoffs.

This season, he finished with 71 points, compared to 80 last season. Still, he's been one of the most consistent players on the team and in the league.

At the end of the day, a Stanley Cup Final win has Barkov feeling appreciative of the NHL playoffs. Not to mention, it gives the team that mental edge that others are searching for.

The Panthers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs. The in-state matchup should be a fun one, to say the least.

However, the Lightning will host the first two games, and Barkov won't play in front of his home crowd. Once they return home, that intensity might increase and be a deciding factor in the series.