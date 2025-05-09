The Florida Panthers pride themselves on their resilience, but they might've dug a deeper hole than they can escape in their playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs dominated the first two games, showing that these playoff chokers might be different this season. If Florida doesn't figure it out soon and win both games at home, it could be a second-round exit for the defending Stanley Cup Champions. Aleksander Barkov knows the gravity of the situation as they head home.

“It's not the most ideal thing to be down 2-0, but I think the mood is good,” Barkov told reporters on Friday morning. “We're happy to be back home. We're happy to play in front of our fans. I'm really excited for tonight's challenge.”

As the old belief goes, a team isn't in trouble in the playoffs until it loses a game at home. The Panthers have plenty of reasons to be confident after advancing to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but they know it won't be easy to come back. The Maple Leafs look like a new team under Craig Berube.

There is no better person to ask about the Leafs' growth than Brad Marchand. Marchand defeated the Maple Leafs in the first round with the Boston Bruins in 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2024. He knows this year's version of Toronto might be the toughest yet.

Panthers need more out of Aleksander Barkov's teammates

Barkov has been performing well in this series, neutralizing the Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner line and chipping in a goal in Game 2. It's far from his fault that the Panthers are down, but some fellow leaders haven't carried their weight.

Matthew Tkachuk has been absent for most of the series. He had one assist over the first two games, which came on the power play. Tkachuk looks fine when the play slows down with the man advantage, but at five-on-five, the game is moving too fast for him. After returning from a groin injury he suffered at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he still isn't 100%.

If Florida wants to win one of the next two games at home, Tkachuk will need to be tough and put in a massive performance. Time is running out on their title defense, and Barkov needs more from his supporting cast.