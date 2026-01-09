As the Washington Wizards traded for Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks, there is no doubt an excitement around the team as they obtain a star guard who could immediately upgrade them. While Young has broken his silence on joining the Wizards, sharing his enthusiasm, he would give fans a sneak peek at his new jersey after the trade was made official.

With the deal made official on Friday, with Washington trading CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for Young, Young would take to social media and share a look at the jersey he will wear for the foreseeable future.

In a press release from the team, general manager Will Dawkins expressed how eager they are to welcome the four-time All-Star to the team.

“We are excited to welcome Trae Young to the Washington Wizards,” Dawkins said. “It is a rare opportunity to acquire a player of Trae’s skill, accomplishments, and age. Trae plays an exciting brand of basketball and brings a level of confidence and competitiveness that has set him apart in this league.”

Trae Young embraces the changes coming with the Wizards

With the Wizards sending a message with the Young trade, there's no doubt that the 27-year-old's recent time with the Hawks was a frustrating one. Though being the face of the franchise since joining the team out of college in 2018, more recently, his time filled with trade rumors and the team looking elsewhere.

After the trade was made official on Friday morning, Young would post to X, formerly Twitter, and admit how “the last few years weren't how I wanted them to be,” while also embracing the “change” that's coming.

“However, the pain of staying the same eventually outweighed the uncertainty of change. Change is often met with fear, but I see it as another opportunity,” Young wrote. “I'm walking into this next chapter with my head high and my eyes forward. It's time to see what's possible when the support is real and the vision is clear. We move.”

Young joins a Washington team that looks to improve with their current 10-26 record.