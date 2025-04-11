When the Florida Panthers surprisingly completed a trade with the Boston Bruins right before the NHL trade deadline, the expectation was that the 36-year-old would be a postseason difference-maker. The reigning Stanley Cup champions were not supposed to lean on him heavily during the regular season, but injuries have put the veteran under the microscope a bit.

He has been quiet for much of his Florida tenure thus far, but Marchand lit the lamp for the first time as a member of the Panthers in Thursday's 4-1 win versus the Detroit Red Wings. No. 63 lost control of the puck during the second period, watched his team get it right back and then got into position for the score, per the SportsCenter X account.

Brad Marchand scores his first career goal as a Panther

With the postseason fast approaching, fans are surely relieved to see the 2011 champion tally a goal after playing his eighth game in a Panthers uniform. He now has 50 points in the 2024-25 campaign. It has been a big adjustment for the longtime Bruins pillar and Florida fan base. Marchand has had to acclimate himself to a new environment, while Sunrise has fought the urge to shout obscenities at the polarizing left winger. An effective union might be taking shape, however.

Marchand's value extends far beyond his ability to score. He is an igniter who could instantly change the momentum of a game with a high-energy play. The Panthers already know what it takes to hoist the Cup, but adding a strong leader and seasoned skater who has also competed in two NHL All-Star Games could offer a crucial boost.

Can Marchand step up for Panthers amid key injuries?

Brad Marchand becomes even more important to this team if it enters the Stanley Cup Playoffs at well below 100 percent. Matthew Tkachuk has not suited up since the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship, due to a groin injury, and Sam Bennett has been nursing an upper-body injury that has kept him out for the last week. It is unclear if either or both men can return to the ice for the postseason.

While they work on getting healthy, head coach Paul Maurice will likely trust Marchand to bring the intensity. Perhaps his latest outing is a sign that he is ready to ramp up for the most crucial stretch of the year.