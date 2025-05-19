The Florida Panthers dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 on Sunday night. Florida is off to its third straight Eastern Conference Final, where they will meet the Carolina Hurricanes. And Toronto heads home after another disappointing performance against a team with Brad Marchand on the roster in the postseason.

Marchand has long been a foe of the Maple Leafs. His previous battles with the franchise came while he was with the Boston Bruins. However, getting the better of Toronto seems to transcend teams. The future Hall of Famer made NHL history on Sunday night as the Panthers won Game 7 on the road.

“Brad Marchand is the first player in NHL history to win five winner-take-all games against the same franchise,” the NHL confirmed on social media after Game 7.

Panthers, Brad Marchand dismantle Maple Leafs

Marchand scored an empty net goal in Game 7 on Sunday night to finish off a 6-1 win. Despite the empty netter, he still made a major impact on the game. Overall, Florida had its way with Toronto in this winner-take-all contest in one of the major hotbeds for hockey around the world.

The scoring did not begin until the second period when Seth Jones found the mark on an odd-man rush. A few minutes later, Anton Lundell scored on a rebound to make it a 2-0 game. Depth forward Jonas Gadjovich tripled the lead less than 90 seconds later.

The Maple Leafs did get on the board early in the third period. Max Domi put one through the five-hole of Sergei Bobrovsky to make it a 3-1 game. However, the Panthers kept their foot on the gas pedal. And as a result, they are one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Maple Leafs turned in a massively disappointing performance after claiming Game 6. There are a ton of questions surrounding them now that their season is over. For the Panthers, though, their Stanley Cup defense continues on Tuesday for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.