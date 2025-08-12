The last few seasons have been tough for the Stanford football program. Longtime head coach David Shaw was fired a couple of years ago. His replacement, Troy Taylor, was fired earlier this year after just two seasons in charge, mostly due to misconduct. Now, program legend Andrew Luck leads the Cardinal as general manager. After firing Taylor, Luck hired former NFL head coach Frank Reich to serve as interim head coach for this season. On Tuesday, the Stanford football team chose Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson as its starting quarterback, according to On3's Pete Nakos on X (formerly Twitter).

“Stanford has named Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson its starting quarterback, a source tells @On3sports,” posted Nakos. “@slmandel first. Will make his debut in Week 0 against Hawaii.”

Gulbranson beat out fellow transfer Dylan Rizk and redshirt freshman Elijah Brown for the starting role. Now, the veteran signal caller hopes to lead the Stanford football program back to prominence. As the Cardinal enters their second year in the ACC, the amount of changes undergone by the program have been numerous. How will the players adjust to a new starting quarterback?

Stanford football entering brand new era filled with changes

Stanford head coach Frank Reich answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Reich was hired to help stabilize the program. Luck will be in charge of finding the long-term answer at head coach, but for now Reich is leading the team. Gulbranson has plenty of starting experience and played in 17 games with Oregon State. He's a great choice to lead the team out of the gate, as they play four out of their first six games on the road. That includes the season opener in Hawaii, which is a long flight for any program.

After that trip, road games at BYU in week two, Virginia in week four and SMU in the sixth week each pose a unique test for the Cardinal. Gulbranson's experience should help him with that slate. Following multiple seasons under .500, can Gulbranson and the rest of his Stanford football teammates get the program back to the winning ways of the early Shaw days? If so, then things will be much brighter in Palo Alto once Luck hires the program's new head coach.

More NCAA Football News
Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oklahoma football lands elite EDGE over rival TexasBenjamin Adducchio ·
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore smiles at players as he watches the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium
Sherrone Moore reveals timetable for naming Michigan football’s starting QBJaren Kawada ·
Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws the ball during football practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala.
Tigers QB coach shares eye-opening take on Jackson Arnold’s mobilityJake Faigus ·
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer throws a pass during practice in Norman, Okla.
Oklahoma QB John Mateer releases statement on Venmo gambling accusationsBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Texas A&M football lands commitment from coveted 4-star OTBenjamin Adducchio ·
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State's new head coach and former Philadelphia Eagle, is featured during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni Stadium in Dover on April 12, 2025.
DeSean Jackson, Delaware State pick up $450,000 matchupRandall Barnes ·