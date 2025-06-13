The general school of thought seems to be that if the Florida Panthers defeat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, they will hoist hockey's Holy Grail for the second straight year. Well, if that assertion is indeed accurate, then the Cats' supremacy initially seemed to be on the verge of continuing.

Florida keeps overpowering its opponent and capitalizing on power play opportunities. Star winger Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in the opening period on Thursday night, punishing the shorthanded Oilers, and Anton Lundell stretched the lead to 3-0 with less than a minute remaining before intermission. Goalie Stuart Skinner, who himself expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back after tough outings, struggled once again.

Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch pulled him for Calvin Pickard, illustrating the sense of desperation that is hovering above the two-time reigning Western Conference champions. Meanwhile, the Panthers were exemplifying the physicality and chemistry that has allowed them to rule atop the NHL world since last year. The fans were preparing for another coronation.

What the people were saying after Panthers' hot start

“The Edmonton Oilers are sooooo cooked,” @thechek182 posted on X. “Same script as last game, this one is over. Back home to award the Panthers the cup and then we'll see how the offseason goes.”

“Anton Lundell just handed the Panthers the cup in period 1 of game 4,” @SOLtanofSWAT commented. “There is no way Edmonton scores more than 4 goals this game based on the last 4 periods.” Others expressed some optimism, while noting the pickle the Oil found themselves in this crucial matchup. “Panthers make it 3-0 at the end of 1P. Oilers have the firepower to come back, but it’s getting late very early,” @MarkHolder27 observed.

While it is clear that Florida has been the superior squad the last two games, some fans take issue with how the action is being officiated. For example, Carter Verhaeghe appeared to get away with a high stick on a play that directly led to Lundell's goal. “BUT look at that. Panthers hit Oiler in face with stick,” @sportsrage declared. “NO CALL. Funny how {they} see it when Oilers do it.”

The Cats' playing style has made them one of the most polarizing NHL teams in recent memory, but if they can vanquish Edmonton once again, their greatness will command most of the headlines. That is just the way it goes.

But Sunrise is not celebrating at the moment. The Oilers came out hot in the second period, lighting the lamp three times to tie the score at 3-3 at time of print. The early stumbles could still prove important, but this group is typically brimming with fighting spirit. After an embarrassing Game 3 loss, pride should especially be a factor in Amerant Bank Arena. And oh yeah, it's the Stanley Cup Final.