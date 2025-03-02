The Florida Panthers placed forward Matthew Tkachuk on LTIR on Sunday, resulting in them having $8.7 million in cap space ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, according to PuckPedia.

After acquiring Seth Jones at a $7 million cap hit from the Chicago Blackhawks after salary retention, the Panthers will have thee financial flexibility to add another player ahead of the deadline, if Tkachuk misses the rest of the regular season. Then, the Panthers would be able to bring Tkachuk back from LTIR once the playoffs start. The defending champions on paper could be making another move to try to load up for a playoff run. Teams like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning have done this type of maneuver in the past.

As far as a potential move goes, the Panthers were listed as a possible destination for Mikko Rantanen, if the Carolina Hurricanes decide to flip him as extension talks are up in the air. The Panthers, along with the Toronto Maple Leafs, were rumored as destinations. Rantanen joining a Panthers forward group that would eventually have Tkachuk back would be a huge move.

The Panthers are not as dominant in the regular season this year, but they are still atop the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of the Maple Leafs. The Panthers are seven points back of the Washington Capitals for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Florida can pull from its experience last season, and will very much be viewed as a real contender for the Stanley Cup again this season.

With 21 games left in the regular season for the Panthers, they are set for a big game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, as the two teams are in the race for the top of the division. They hope to finish strong down the stretch without Tkachuk.