The calendar might still say August, but there’s already a whiff of trouble in Seattle. Training camp is supposed to be a time for optimism, fresh starts, breakout buzz, and confidence in the season ahead. For the Seahawks, though, an unsettling reality is starting to take shape. With a new head coach, new quarterback, and a reshuffled offensive identity, there's plenty of work to do in the Emerald City. If early signs mean anything, not every part of the rebuild is clicking into place.

A New Era with Familiar Stakes

A decade has passed since the Seahawks last made it beyond the Divisional Round. It seems like their hopes of ending that drought rest squarely on the shoulders of their defense. Under Mike Macdonald, the unit became one of the league’s stingiest in 2024. They finished top 10 in points allowed and returned nearly all of its core players. The arrival of second-round safety Nick Emmanwori adds more juice to a defense already known for its speed, toughness, and big-game experience. Seattle’s plan is simple. They need to lean on defense to carry the load and slow things down on offense.

That would be much easier said than done. The Seahawks didn’t just tweak their offense. They tore it down. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was shown the door, replaced by Klint Kubiak, whose ground-and-pound approach signals a major shift in identity. Geno Smith was dealt to Las Vegas, and DK Metcalf was shipped to Pittsburgh. That pair of moves left no doubt a reboot was underway. In their place: Sam Darnold is expected to offer steadier quarterback play, and Cooper Kupp was brought in to help fill Metcalf’s void. Kubiak’s system should help protect a still-unproven offensive line and minimize mistakes. However, there’s no sugarcoating it. Seattle is gambling big on a reimagined attack. And with high risk comes plenty of early-season anxiety.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Seattle Seahawks' biggest reason to panic after the start of 2025 NFL training camp.

The Haynes Problem: When a Third-Round Pick Becomes a Liability

If there’s one reason for Seahawks fans to panic right now, it’s Christian Haynes.

The 2024 third-round pick was supposed to be a plug-and-play right guard, or at least a credible candidate in a position group begging for consistency. That said, instead of rising, Haynes has sunk. He didn’t earn the starting job last year. In fact, he fell behind late-round pick Sataoa Laumea and barely held onto a roster spot. The word from inside the building wasn’t flattering either. Rreports arose of a lackluster work ethic, poor preparation, and confusion about how to be a professional. Those left a mark.

Fast-forward to 2025, and things haven’t improved.

Despite a clean slate under new offensive coordinator Kubiak and veteran offensive line coach John Benton, Haynes remains buried on the depth chart. He’s not just behind Anthony Bradford, another underwhelming option at right guard. He's also behind Jalen Sundell, who was signed primarily to compete at center.

That would be fine, if Haynes were showing promise elsewhere. But even his reps at center have gone poorly.

A Struggle with the Basics

You can live with a rookie struggling to grasp schemes or refine his footwork. You can’t live with an experienced lineman who can’t snap the ball.

That’s what makes Haynes’ performance at center so troubling. He’s been slow on the snap, inaccurate with shotgun delivery, and has had trouble transitioning from the snap to blocking his assignment. It’s fundamental football, and Haynes is failing at it.

Yes, the position switch is difficult. Yes, not every guard can become a competent center. However, the Seahawks aren’t exactly asking Haynes to pull a Pro Bowl transformation. They just want him to be functional. So far, he isn’t.

Worse still, there’s no clear upside. Haynes has the size at 6'3 and 320 pounds. That said, his game tape doesn’t scream sleeper star. He’s a step slow in pass protection, inconsistent in the run game, and now can’t even be counted on for simple execution under center.

What Happens Next?

Seattle is still holding out hope. After all, teams don’t cut third-round picks after one year unless they’re truly hopeless cases. This roster is crowded now, though. Olu Oluwatimi looks solid at center. Sundell is versatile and gaining ground. At right guard, Bradford may not be a star, but he’s more reliable than Haynes. Even Laumea, despite his limitations, has looked more engaged and assignment-sound.

If Haynes continues to underperform, Seattle faces a tough choice. They can keep him as dead weight on the 53-man roster and hope for a developmental turnaround. Alternatively, they can cut bait and open up space for someone who can help now. Neither option is ideal. One is a waste of potential, the other a waste of a draft pick.

It’s still early. Training camp can change things fast. Right now, however, Haynes is trending toward being one of the biggest disappointments of Seattle’s rebuild. And in a season where the margin for error is razor-thin, the Seahawks can’t afford to wait much longer for him to figure it out.

Bottom Line

Seattle’s new offensive identity hinges on the offensive line finally becoming a strength instead of a weakness. That won't happen if Christian Haynes keeps sliding backward. It might seem small in the grand scheme of a training camp filled with big changes—but this misstep could become a major problem come September.