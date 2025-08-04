The Milwaukee Bucks have had a busy offseason. The headlining move was undoubtedly waiving Damian Lillard, who has since made a homecoming to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Bucks proceeded by adding Myles Turner in free agency and have since made multiple moves to consolidate their roster.

However, for all the bold maneuvers, the Bucks have a clear shortage at the backcourt, which currently boasts of the likes of Kevin porter Jr., Cole Anthony, Gary Trent Jr., and AJ Green. Lillard’s departure came alongside that of Pat Connaughton’s, and while the plan appears to be a rebuild that focuses on size and defense, the guard rotation undoubtedly needs another big name.

Even when Lillard was healthy early last season and Giannis Antetokounmpo was in MVP form, the Bucks’ offense looked uninspired, ranking only 10th in efficiency. That void can be filled by another NBA veteran who is currently struggling in free agency, in the form of Russell Westbrook.

Why the Bucks should go for Russell Westbrook in free agency

The case for Russell Westbrook isn’t about stylistic perfection. Rather, it’s about urgency and identity. The Bucks don’t need another shooter. They need someone who can collapse defenses, inject pace, and spark a second unit that's currently relying on Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony. Westbrook may be 37, but his relentless aggression and veteran presence are precisely the traits that could bridge Milwaukee’s transition from contender to title threat once again.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals last season with the Denver Nuggets, per Basketball Reference. While no longer a franchise cornerstone, he showed he could still impact games, especially in spurts. His time in Denver’s playoff run offered a glimpse of what he could do in Milwaukee: disrupt rhythm, punish mismatches, and keep the offense moving when Giannis rests. He may not space the floor, but he forces defenses to collapse, and that alone opens up angles for Milwaukee’s shooters and bigs.

Of course, this isn’t without risk. Westbrook’s lack of shooting remains a liability, and pairing him with Giannis could clog the lane. But viewed through the lens of matchups and minutes, he wouldn't be asked to share the floor with Antetokounmpo for extended stretches. He’d anchor bench-heavy lineups, pressure defenses, and mentor a backcourt that seems to lack assertiveness. Milwaukee needs someone with presence, not just in stat sheets, but in moments that matter. Westbrook brings that, flaws and all.

Article Continues Below

His personality could be another X-factor. While sometimes combustible, Westbrook has also shown he can adapt. He deferred in Denver, adjusted in Washington, and even made an effort with the Los Angeles Lakers to coexist with LeBron and AD.

The Bucks currently hold a full 15-man roster, but the partially guaranteed contract of Andre Jackson Jr. offers a clear path to creating a slot. With the amount already invested in their frontcourt, shoring up the backcourt becomes not just a need, but a strategic necessity.

This offseason was never about building for the long term. The Lillard stretch provision, the Turner signing, and the Kuzma acquisition all scream urgency.

The Bucks are not only trying to maintain contention, they are also trying to convince Giannis that he can win here. It’s also worth noting that options are limited. The free agent market has thinned, and most reliable point guards are either signed or unavailable.

Keeping that in mind, and the limited time the Bucks have to fill a glaring hole, Westbrook’s presence may turn out to be huge in the long term. Not just with respect to how the upcoming season goes, but also to ensure that GIannis, their one-man ticket to title contention, remains their player.