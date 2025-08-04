The Green Bay Packers lit up Lambeau Field for Family Night on Saturday, but one of their key offensive weapons was nowhere to be found on the field. Tight end Tucker Kraft was held out of practice as he manages a minor groin injury, with head coach Matt LaFleur confirming the decision was all about playing it safe.

“He’s been dealing with it for a few days, he’s been powering through,” LaFleur said after the session. “We thought it was best to give him a couple of days and let that thing come down.”

Kraft has been participating in practices earlier this week despite the discomfort, which suggests the issue is not serious. With the Packers getting Sunday off and their next open practice scheduled for Tuesday, the timing gives Kraft extra days to recover before the team heads into a pivotal week leading up to the preseason opener next Saturday night.

This conservative approach is hardly surprising given Kraft’s importance to the offense. After a strong 2024 season, expectations are high for the young tight end to take another step forward. Groin injuries can linger if not treated carefully, and the Packers appear determined to make sure Kraft is at full strength when it counts.

LaFleur’s injury updates on Saturday were not all bad news. Running back Emanuel Wilson, who left Friday’s practice with what appeared to be a potentially serious knee injury, avoided the worst-case scenario. “We dodged that one. That’s some really good news,” LaFleur said with relief. Wilson was kept out of Saturday’s practice but is not expected to miss significant time.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding rookie receiver Savion Williams. The third-round pick was pulled from Saturday night’s practice after making a few plays during team periods. Williams has been in the league’s concussion protocol, but LaFleur did not provide an update on his status.

Family Night itself delivered the usual spectacle. More than 59,000 fans filled Lambeau to watch the team go through drills and team sessions under the lights, with fireworks and a laser show closing out the evening. For the players, it was a chance to perform in a game-like atmosphere. For Kraft, it became an unexpected rest day.

The Packers’ decision to sit Kraft now could pay off in the long run. With two more rest days built into the schedule and no immediate concern about the injury worsening, LaFleur is prioritizing the bigger picture. The preseason may be just around the corner, but the goal is to have one of the team’s most important offensive pieces healthy and ready for the regular season.

LaFleur’s message was clear—Kraft is too valuable to risk in early August. The same cautious approach is being applied to Wilson and Williams. Injuries are a part of every training camp, but minimizing their impact starts with knowing when to ease up.

If all goes according to plan, Kraft should be back on the field Tuesday, ready to rejoin his teammates as they fine-tune their game ahead of Saturday’s preseason debut. Until then, the Packers are betting that rest and patience will keep their offensive plans intact.