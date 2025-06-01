The Florida Panthers will soon be competing in the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season thanks to their victory in the Eastern Conference Final over the Carolina Hurricanes. They'll face the Edmonton Oilers for the second consecutive season in the Cup Final, hoping to become the fourth NHL team since 1997-98 to win consecutive championships.

But before the Final begins on Wednesday, the Panthers honored the late Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau by taking part in the Gaudreau Family 5K in New Jersey, which was attended by over 1,000 people.

Today our players, staff and their families participated in the @Gaudreau5K after practice in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. pic.twitter.com/NgBFWRrHi2 — x – Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

The event promised to be an exciting event for people of all ages, as the Gaudreau Family highlighted on the event page.

The event includes a competitive chip-timed 5K race, a chip-timed fun run/walk and a 1-mile kids' fun run. The Family Fun Day includes music, games, All Star Dance performances, face-painting, a balloon artist, yoga, raffle baskets, food, and beverage sales. Celebrity guest appearances are planned.

Not only did the Panthers players participate, but members of their families and team staff members also took part.

The Panthers did their part to honor Johnny Gaudreau

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were tragically killed by a drunk driver in New Jersey in late August while cycling the day before they were to attend their sister's wedding and serve as groomsmen, adding another layer to the devastation their family and friends felt.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, with whom Gaudreau had just completed the second year of a lengthy contract last spring, have already raised a banner with Gaudreau's No. 13 on it to the rafters of Nationwide Arena, while there was an outpouring of grief from all across the NHL as well as other professional sports leagues in North American and across the globe. There was also a special and very emotional pre-game ceremony before both regular season meetings between Gaudreau's former teams, the Calgary Flames and the Blue Jackets.

It's clear that hockey players, especially those who had the chance to play with Gaudreau, continue to be affected by his tragic passing and are working to continue honoring his memory.