The Florida Panthers are trying to climb up the standings before the Olympic break. Unfortunately, things have not gone their way recently. And they have gone from bad to worse with Monday night's loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Florida saw Sam Bennett leave the game with an injury, and he did not return to the contest.

This is another in a long line of injuries for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk only just returned to the ice after dealing with injuries during last year's playoff run. Aleskander Barkov is out with an ACL injury, as well. Other names on the shelf include Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, and Seth Jones.

Bennett's absence from the lineup would be a massive blow even if everyone were healthy. The continued brutal injury luck has made the issue all the more unfortunate, as Tkachuk summarized in his postgame media availability. “It seems like somebody is getting injured every night,” the Panthers star said, via The Hockey News's David Dwork.

Article Continues Below

Florida has lost four games in a row now with their latest defeat. This has certainly not helped their push to get into playoff contention. The Panthers are now tied on points with the Toronto Maple Leafs for last place in the Atlantic Division. They are nine points back of the Boston Bruins, who earned a point in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Sunday's Stadium Series.

Florida will have some tough decisions to make in the weeks ahead. For now, they are focused on getting everyone back healthy. Hopefully, Bennett can return quickly and avoid a serious injury.