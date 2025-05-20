The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals could be a very enjoyable one to watch as a viewer. However, as a player, Matthew Tkachuk doesn't seem to enjoy it.

In an article by the Miami Herald, the winger explained what makes Carolina so tough to play.

“I don’t think anybody really enjoys playing Carolina,” Tkachuk said. “Very tough team to play against, and they make it hard on you every game.

“There were good memories here in this building a couple of years ago, and that whole series for us. But it’s all back to zero now. It’s a new year, new series. … It’s going to make for another great showdown.”

Both teams have dominated in the playoffs. While the Hurricanes have been an ideal storm in the opening two rounds, the Panthers have shown their expertise.

After acquiring Brad Marchand in March, that trade finally came to fruition on Sunday. The Panthers secured a Game 7 victory, and routed the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-1.

Meanwhile, Carolina dismantled the Washington Capitals in the second round, and won in five games. The mix of guys like Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov are only a glimpse of their complete roster.

Matthew Tkachuk knows the Panthers challenge vs Hurricanes

Again, Carolina had an underrated season in the NHL. They went 47-30-5 on the year and have an impressive playoff run. They swept the New Jersey Devils, and made quick work of the Washington Capitals.

Despite the latter being the division leader, it didn't seem to matter. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour has built a gritty team, and one that can sustain success throughout the playoffs.

However, facing Florida could be their toughest challenge. They are seasoned, and have the offensive firepower. Not to mention, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has been excellent when it's been needed.

Still, the same can be said for Frederik Andersen. The Denmark goalie has only allowed a playoff-high four goals once, and that was a double-overtime win.

At the end of the day, Tkachuk knows the challenge ahead, along with Carolina. This should be an intense and gritty series, to say the least.