The Florida Panthers have won two consecutive Stanley Cups, but this season has not been as kind to them. Injuries have piled up, leaving Florida four points out of the playoffs. But just in time for the Olympics and a playoff push, the Panthers are getting Matthew Tkachuk back from injury.

“Tkachuk confirms he’s playing tonight. No. 19 is back,” Jameson Olive of the Panthers website reported.

Tkachuk injured his hip labrum during the 4 Nations Face-Off playing for Team USA. He missed the rest of the regular season, coming back for the playoff run. But he underwent surgery in the offseason that has cost him the first 47 games. On Monday, against a solid Sharks team, Tkachuk is back.

Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is working his way back from an ACL injury suffered in training camp. The timeline hints at a potential playoff return for the center, but that is a long way from now. The Panthers have to actually make the playoffs, which is no guarantee right now. Tkachuk will help with that, even if he isn't at 100%.

Team USA has to be relieved seeing Tkachuk come back from injury in time for the Olympics. He never wavered from his commitment to the Americans, but a setback was always possible. Now, they get a chance to see what he can bring to the table before they leave for Milan.

The Panthers could use reinforcements on the wing, which Tkachuk brings. But when he came back for the postseason last year, he was not at full strength. Most of his production came on the power play, and his skating was not what it normally is. Now, seven months later, he is coming back with a playoff run to make.

The Panthers host the Sharks at 6 p.m. Eastern ahead of the Miami Hurricanes' National Championship Game appearance later in the evening. With Tkachuk coming back, it should be a great sports day in Miami.