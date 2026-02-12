Team USA men's hockey opens the Olympics on Thursday against Latvia. Connor Hellebuyck will be in the goal for the Americans as they look for their third gold medal in men's hockey history. Matthew Tkachuk, a key member of Team USA, missed time this year with a lower-body injury dating back to the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But he told NHL.com's Nicholas J. Cotsonika that he is ready to go for the tournament.

“I'm at my best. I expect to be at my best, and there's no better time to show it off than now,” Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk suffered a labrum injury and a sports hernia during the 4 Nations Face-Off, making him unavailable for the Championship Game. The Americans lost that game, and Tkachuk did not play a game in the regular season after that. But he did make a return for the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, helping them win a Stanley Cup.

Article Continues Below

Tkachuk had surgery in the summer, which cost him the first 47 games of the Panthers' season. But his goal was to play in the Olympics, which he has reached. With eight points in ten games for the Panthers, he put together a nice sample before joining Team USA.

In early practices, Team USA slotted both Tkachuk brothers on the wings next to Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel. Those three played together at the 4 Nations and will reunite for the Olympics. Auston Matthews has new linemates, as he is between Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy to start. He played with Jack Hughes last year.

But Team Canada showed on Thursday that these lines can go in the blender quickly. Mike Sullivan may break up the Tkachuk brothers if he needs scoring from the bottom six. The Americans are expected to sweep the round robin, which starts against Latvia on Thursday.