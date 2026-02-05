Sergei Bobrovsky and the Florida Panthers faced the Boston Bruins in a midseason must-win contest for the two-time defending champions. Florida entered the game nine points back of the Bruins for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. They also had four teams ahead of them in the standings, as well.

Florida took care of business in a rather wild game, though. The Bruins had seven power play opportunities in this contest. However, Anton Lundell enjoyed a three-point night while Bobrovsky made 22 saves. The Panthers won 5-4 in a shootout at home. After the game, Bobrovsky opened up about what this win meant to his team.

“It’s important not only because of the points and the opponent it’s against, but also for the emotional atmosphere in the locker room. To get the win and feel that enjoyment and build that chemistry and build, step by step, our game,” the Panthers goalie said, via team reporter Jameson Olive.

Florida is now eight points back of Boston with one remaining game before the Olympic break. Had this contest ended in regulation, though, it would've resulted in quite the point swing. A regulation win would have brought the reigning champions within seven points. However, a loss would have seen the Panthers drop to 11 points out of a playoff spot.

This is certainly a big win for the Panthers as they chase the postseason. They still have games on the other side of the Olympic break before the trade deadline to establish how serious their push will be. Florida hits the ice again on February 5th against the Tampa Bay Lightning.