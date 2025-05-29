The Florida Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the third year in a row. The Panthers eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games after winning Game 5 by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday night. Florida is experiencing a golden age in its franchise history. And star forward Matthew Tkachuk is one major reason for this period of success.

The Panthers traded for Tkachuk in a deal with the Calgary Flames back in 2022. Since arriving, he has emerged as a legitimate star for Florida. He ranks third among Panthers skaters for goals, first for primary assists, and first for total points among Florida skaters since arriving from the Flames. In the playoffs, he has come up clutch time and time again.

Following Game 5, a stat from NHL Public Relations came to light that shows how much good luck Tkachuk has brought to this team. The Panthers forward has made the Stanley Cup Final in each of his first three seasons with the team. He is the second person this decade to achieve this feat, joining the recently retired Patrick Maroon.

Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk reacts to Game 5 win

Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) reacts after a Panthers goal against the San Jose Sharks during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose.
The Panthers had a bit of a mild-mannered reaction to their victory on Wednesday. They certainly celebrated the win. But it seemed as if the postgame festivities were more of an obligation more than anything else. Tkachuk explained their postgame reaction when speaking with NHL on TNT following Game 5.

“It's kind of all business for us. We're here for one reason. Obviously, we're very happy to with being able to win it, and win tonight and this series. Especially the way it started tonight. But all business right now for us. We know what we're capable of, and we're not going to celebrate until we get that,' the Panthers star said.

Florida has a chance to become the second team this decade to repeat as Stanley Cup champions. This is clearly the team's main goal. And as Tkachuk said, celebrations can wait until the Stanley Cup is secured once again.